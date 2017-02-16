East zone’s third win in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Mumbai: East Zone won their third match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter-zonal T20 tournament played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. The Manoj Tiwary led team defeated the star-studded North Zone by 8 wickets with 21 balls remaining.

Keeping their good form in chasing successful like previous two matches, East Zone called North Zone to bat first after winning the toss. Led by skipper Manoj Tiwary’s 75 not out off 43 balls that include 5 boundaries and 5 hits into the crowd and opener Virat Singh’s 74 off 48 balls that was studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes, East chased down North’s 159 for 9 in 16.3 overs. Other opener Sreevats Goswami couldnot open his account as he was removed on very first ball of the innings while last match half-centurion Ishank Jaggi could make only 7 runs.

The first four batsmen of North that include stalwarts like Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Unmukt Chand got good starts but couldn’t convert into big scores. Dhawan, Gambhir and Chand scored 20 each while Yuvraj made 38 off 24 balls with four sixes.

For East, Odisha born India spinner Prgayan Ojha who is currently playing for Bengal Ranji Team took 3 wickets while Amit Verma, Shayan Ghosh and Pritam Das scalped 2 wickets each. Odia pacer Suryakant pradhan bowled a very good spell conceding 16 runs in 3 overs with an economy rate of 5.33 and managed to bowls 10 dot balls to the top order batting line up of North Zone. Biplab Samantray was rested for today’s match.

In today’s match five pleayers from Bengal, three from Jharkhand, two from Assam and one from Odisha were playing. After three matches East Zone tops the chart with all wins and it faces West Zone on February 18.