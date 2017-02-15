East registers exhilarating win over South in Sayed Mustaq Ali T20 Trophy

Mumbai : East Zone registered an exhilarating win in its second match of the Sayed Mustaq Ali Inter-zonal T20 tournament played at Wankhede Stadium here in Mumbai today beating South Zone by 6 wickets with two balls in hand.

Chasing South’s 178 for six, East comfortably reached the target with a commanding half century from Jharkhand batsman Ishank Jaggi who made 90 runs off 51 balls with11 fours and four sixes during his innings. Besides opener Sreevats Goswami from Bengal scored 25 runs off 21 balls and Saurabh Tiwary of Jharkhand contributed 33 from 23 balls (3X4s 2X6s). Captain Manoj Tiwary and Odia all-rounder Biplab Samntray made 14 and 7 respectively and remained not out to see the team reach the target easily. East ended their innings on 181 by winning the match comfortably.

Earlier South Zone riding on a half century by its captain R Vinay Kumar (68 off 47 ball, 6X4s 2X6s) and opener Mayank Agarwal’s 72 off 36 balls with 9 fours and 3 sixes, could set a target of 179 runs in stipulated 20 overs. For East, their captain Manoj Tiwary took 3 wickets. Odia boy Biplab bowled an over and was expensive, spending 15 runs in it.

East Zone in its first match had also defeated Central Zone by 7 wickets. After two matches and two wins, East Zone tops the table with 4 points in the five team zonal event.