Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Punjab

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
earthquake

Chandigarh: A slight intensity earthquake, 3.8 on the Richter Scale, was experienced in some parts of Punjab today.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

“The epicentre of the quake was Latitude 30.4N Longitude 76.0E and and the region was Ludhiana-Sangrur border,” said MeT department.

Mild tremors were felt at about 5.15 pm in Ludhiana, Sangrur and some other areas and magnitude of the quake was 3.8 on the Richter scale, it added.

Officials said that no loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

