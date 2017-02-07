Earthquake hits North India

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit North India late on Monday evening. Though strong tremors were felt across the northern region of the country, including Delhi, no major damage was reported immediately.

The earthquake epicentre is believed to be Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. The tremors that lasted around thirty seconds also shook the national capital.

While PM Modi spoke to officials and asked to take stock of the situation, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also asked for report on the earthquake and put NDRF teams on high alert.