Headlines

Earthquake hits North India

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Earthquake

New Delhi: An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit North India late on Monday evening. Though strong tremors were felt across the northern region of the country, including Delhi, no major damage was reported immediately.

The earthquake epicentre is believed to be Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand. The tremors that lasted around thirty seconds also shook the national capital.

While PM Modi spoke to officials and asked to take stock of the situation, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has also asked for report on the earthquake and put NDRF teams on high alert.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

5.0K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.9K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.5K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.1K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top