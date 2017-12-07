Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits J-K’s Ladakh region

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region in the early hours of today, MeT officials said here.

The tremors were also felt across the Kashmir valley.

The epicentre of the quake was near the India-China border in the Ladakh region, officials said.

No damage to property or casualty was reported, according to sources.

