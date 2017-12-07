Headlines

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits J-K’s Ladakh region

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
earthquake

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region in the early hours of today, MeT officials said here.

The tremors were also felt across the Kashmir valley.

The epicentre of the quake was near the India-China border in the Ladakh region, officials said.

No damage to property or casualty was reported, according to sources.

A strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.





