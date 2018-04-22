Earth Day: Naveen calls earth as only home, urges to protect and keep it healthy

Bhubaneswar: We have only one Earth, our only home. It is our responsibility to take care of our home, protect and keep it healthy for future generations, Odisha Chief Minister urged people on the occasion of the Earth Day today.

We have only one Earth, our only home. It is our responsibility to take care of our home, protect & keep it healthy for future generations. On #EarthDay with focus on #EndPlasticPollution, urge all to curb use of plastics & polythene in daily life for well-being of mother Earth

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also tried to spread awareness through his art creating a 3D sand sculpture in Puri sea beach with a message “Stop pollution Save earth “.

On #EarthDay with focus on #EndPlasticPollution, appeal all to curb use of plastics & polythene in daily life for well-being of Mother Earth. I am sharing some of my SandArts on ##EndPlasticPollution pic.twitter.com/wUstO2WL6X — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2018

The Earth Day is an annual event which is celebrated on April 22 worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The first Earth Day was celebration in 1970. However, now it is coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network.

Every year the annual event is observed on different theme. This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘End Plastic Pollution’.