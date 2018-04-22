Headlines

Earth Day: Naveen calls earth as only home, urges to protect and keep it healthy

Bhubaneswar: We have only one Earth, our only home. It is our responsibility to take care of our home, protect and keep it healthy for future generations, Odisha Chief Minister urged people on the occasion of the Earth Day today.

 

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also tried to spread awareness through his art creating a 3D sand sculpture in Puri sea beach with a message “Stop pollution Save earth “.

 

The Earth Day is an annual event which is celebrated on April 22 worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The first Earth Day was celebration in 1970. However, now it is coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network.

Every year the annual event is observed on different theme. This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘End Plastic Pollution’.

