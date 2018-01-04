E-waste sculptures at two locations to make citizens aware about the issue

Bhubaneswar: Concerned at the alarming rise of E-waste burden in the city, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, in association with its implementation partners SDRC and Sofies Sustainability Leaders Pvt Ltd, will install e-waste sculptures soon across the city in order to create a massive awareness among citizens.

It can be mentioned here that rock gardens, made out of various wastes, have already become major tourist attractions at many cities across the country. As per the Waste Management Rules, 2016, the E-wastes should be scientifically stored and dismantled as their unscientific management leads to pollution and various environmental hazards.

The two sculptures will be placed at two major locations. These installations would be part of Clean E-Bhubaneswar Project under IFC-EU Eco-Cities Programme. Clean E-Bhubaneswar project is a joint initiative of International Finance Corporation-European Union Eco Cities Programe and Bhubaneswar Municipal corporation. As a part of the project the two E-waste sculptures are being planned to be installed in the Temple City.

While one sculpture is with a theme “Hand pointing to the ground’’, it gives the message that we need to reconnect with Mother Earth by being responsible in scientific management of Electronic Waste (E-waste) and recycling it in a sustainable manner.

The second sculpture is named as “Raavan.’’ This sculpture gives the message that we would need to be responsible in management of E-Waste by following the principles of reduction, reuse, repair and recycle. Naming of the sculpture as per the mythological character explains that if we ignore the issue, one day E-waste could also becomes a demon like Raavan and do harm to the human race.

Director of city-based Siddha Development Research and Consulting (SDRC), Narasingh Panigrahi, said “as per the report prepared by the United Nations University (UNU), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) discarded equipment, such as phones, laptops, fridges, sensors, and TVs contain substances that pose considerable environmental and health risks, especially if treated inadequately. Most E-waste is not properly documented and not treated through appropriate recycling chains and methods. ‘’

The international report also shows that the amounts of E-waste continue to grow, while too little is recycled. By 2016, the world generated 44.7 million metric tonnes (MT) of E-waste and only20% was recycled through appropriate channels.

Panigrahi also informed that the “Hand pointing to the ground’’ sculpture, made by well-known city-based artist Veejayant Dash is ready and was first displayed at 16th Anjali International Children’s Festival in the city and was unveiled by Development Commissioner R. Balakrishnan. The beautiful sculpture summarizing the philosophy of life that everything finally gets mingled with the Mother Earth will be installed at Power House Square.