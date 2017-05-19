E-waste management project in city to start from June

Bhubaneswar: A kick-off meeting was organized today at BMC, under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the e-waste management project in the Temple City under the International Finance Corporation-European Union (IFC-EU) Eco-Cities Programme.

A consortium of Sofies Sustainability Leaders Pvt. Ltd and Siddha Development Research and Consultancy (SDRC) Pvt Ltd has been selected as the implementation partners by IFC for the project. Sofies and SDRC will bring together complementary skills and expertise into the project implementation including the following experiences.

With deep domain knowledge of over 13 years and experience on e-waste in India and internationally, Sofies, a Bangaluru-based firm and Siddha Development Research and Consultancy Pvt Ltd for its local presence and strong networks in the city would be leading the activities on e-waste management as it has become a growing concern throughout the globe. This initiative will establish a mechanism of collection and storage of e-waste for future processing and dismantling so that the same will continue for the coming years. However, an actionable implementation plan including awareness generation will be prominently in place before September, after it starts in June.

It was also discussed to take the help of local leading agencies and dismantlers, regulatory authorities like Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), government departments, industries associations and identifying others associated in this sector, so that a proper coordination would be established between the key partners at an early stage.

As awareness on e-waste holds the prime key for the success of the e-waste management mechanism in the city, a timeline was also discussed to put a proper framework in place.

The meeting was also discussed that the system will integrate the informal sector comprising the traditional “kabadiwallas’’ without hampering their livelihood, so that the system would run smoothly.