Dutee selected for 8th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand has been selected to represent the country at the 8th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships to be held at Teheran in Iran from February 1-3, 2018.

Dutee Chand is one of the 13 athletes selected by the selection committee of Athletics Federation of India today. Out of 13, there are eight male athletes and five female athletes.

Men: Muhammed Sadath & Elakkya Dasan (60m), Samsheer SE & Shree Shankar (long jump), Arpinder Singh & Kamal Raj (triple jump), Tajinder Singh Toor & Om Prakash Singh (shot put).

Women: Dutee Chand (60m), Sanjeevini Jadhav (3000m), Nayana James & Neena Varakil (long jump), Sheena NV (triple jump).

Notably, Dutee had won a bronze each in the 100m and the 4x100m events at the Asian Championship last year.