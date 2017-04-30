Headlines

Dutee Chand wins silver in Asian Grand Prix 2017

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dutee Chand

Bhubaneswar: Dutee Chand has made India proud again as the athlete leading the Indian contingent at the three leg Asian Grand Prix 2017 in Chinese Taipei grabbed silver in the 100m sprint clocking 11.52 seconds during the last leg of the three-leg competition.

In the first leg of the AGP 2017 in Jiaxing on April 24, Dutee had won the bronze medal with sprint clocking 11.59 seconds whereas she finished with silver in the second leg of the competition in Jinhua on April 27.

Just before Dutee brought Odisha fame with her achievement once again on today, her family members found her car (TATA Nano) burnt on Tuesday morning.

Dutee had won the car after emerging the individual champion in U-19 category winning three gold medals in 100 m, 200 m, 400 m sprints in the 58th National Schools Athletics Meet at Saefai Stadium, Uttar Pradesh in February 2013. Her stunning performance had made her a star overnight in the athletics arena and this was her first car.

