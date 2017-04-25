Headlines

Dutee Chand wins bronze in Grand Prix; Meanwhile, her Nano set on fire in village

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dutee with her Nano that was burnt today

Bhubaneswar/Jajpur: Dutee Chand has made India proud again as the athlete leading the Indian contingent at the three leg Asian Grand Prix 2017 in China grabbed a bronze in the 100m sprint clocking 11.59 seconds. Meanwhile, her car that had earned her the sobriquet ‘Nano’ has been  burnt by unidentified miscreants in her village in Jajpur today.

Just after Dutee brought Odisha fame with her achievement once again on Monday, her family members found her burnt Nano of Duteecar burnt on Tuesday morning.

Dutee had won the car after emerging the individual champion in U-19 category winning three gold medals in 100 m, 200 m, 400 m sprints in the 58th National Schools Athletics Meet at Saefai Stadium, Uttar Pradesh in February 2013. Her stunning performance had made her a star overnight in the athletics arena and this was her first car.

While her father has registered an FIR in this regard, Dutee has expressed sadness to hear the news.

