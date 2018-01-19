Dutee Chand gets relief in Hyperandrogenism case

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today suspended the proceedings of ace Indian sprinter from Odisha Dutee Chand’s ‘gender case’ seeking more evidence in support of its Hyperandrogenism Policy.

The CAS suspended the proceedings of her ‘gender case’ for six months seeking more evidence in support of IAAF’s Hyperandrogenism Regulations.

“The CAS has now issued an order by consent of the parties by which this proceeding is suspended for a period of six months, during which the IAAF Hyperandrogenism Regulations remain suspended,” the CAS stated in a media release from Lausanne.

If the IAAF decides not to withdraw its current Hyperandrogenism Regulations, then these proceedings will resume before the same Panel of arbitrators. If the IAAF withdraws the Hyperandrogenism Regulations and/or replaces them with the proposed draft regulations it has submitted, then these proceedings will be terminated,” the release read.

The 21-year-old Odia girl was disqualified in 2014 by the AFI as per IAAF’s hyperandrogenism policy after tests revealed that her body produced natural levels of testosterone (also known as male hormones) above permissible range.

Dutee challenged the regulations and the decision of the AFI to ban her in September 2014.

On July 27, 2015, in a Court of Arbitration for Sport case between Dutee and AFI & IAAF, the CAS made an interim decision to suspend the world body’s Hyperandrogenism Regulations for a period of two years.