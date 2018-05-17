Headlines

Duplicate mobile manufacturing unit busted in Sambalpur, 4 held

Pragativadi News Service
Duplicate mobile manufacturing

Sambalpur: Police busted a mobile phone duplicating racket in Sambalpur district and arrested four persons in this connection.

Police also seized a cache of mobile sets from their possession after conducting a raid in Dhanupali area on Thursday.

Acting on atip-off, a special team of Dhanupali police raided a house located in Motijharan this morning and busted an unauthorised mobile phone production unit.

Cops found duplicate mobile sets carrying logos of various reputed brands during searching and seized them. Later, four persons who were working at the unit were taken into custody.

