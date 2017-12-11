Duplicate engine oil factory busted, one arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Sunday busted a duplicate motor lubricant (Engine oil) manufacturing factory in Sameigadia under Mancheswar police limits here and seized over 500 litres of the fake lubricant along with two multi-utility vehicles.

The cops also arrested the person managing the illegal unit and identified him as Babaji Sahoo of Jagatsinghpur. The cops seized thousands of litres of used engine oil for refining and selling.

Sources said Sahoo used to blend chemicals manufactured in Kolkata and Maharashtra’s Raigad district along with multi-purpose grease and some colours for manufacturing the duplicate engine oil.

He procured new empty bottles of engine oil brands from Kolkata.

The duplicate motor lubricants seized from the factory were packaged in bottles of various engine oil brands like Castrol Activ, Hero 4-T Plus, Moto 4 Gold elf, Servo Premium and Honda 4-stroke scooter engine oil.