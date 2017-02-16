Dubai based MNC Darvesh to set up fish processing unit in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dubai-based MNC Darvesh has planned to set up a processing unit in Odisha with an investment Rs 500 crore for production of isolates and concentrates from marine fish.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Secretary Bishnupada Sethi has said that the company is keen to set up the unit at Deras Seafood Park coming up at Khurda. They will be requiring an assured supply of 500 tonne of oil sardines and other low value fish costing less than Rs 25 per kilogram. The unit will be an exclusive export oriented unit.

Darvesh is one of the oldest private, globally run family businesses that have been operating for over 100 years. They have overcome geographical borders and constraints making a mark in diversified sectors.