DSP suicide case: Karnataka minister KJ George charged by CBI

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case against the Karnataka Minister KJ George and two senior police officers for abetment of suicide in Mangaluru Deputy SP MK Ganapathy.

Ganapathy committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan in a room at lodge in Madikeri on July 7, 2016.

Notably, before the deputy superintendent of police killed himself, he told a television channel that he was being harassed by the minister and two senior police officers. George, who is Karnataka’s Bengaluru City Development Minister, was earlier the home minister.

The fresh complaint has exposed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to attacks from the opposition that had demanded an independent probe by the CBI into the death. The Chief Minister had rejected the demand, promising a detailed and transparent probe.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded KJ George’s resignation after he was booked by the CBI in connection with the case.

Comments

