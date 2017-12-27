Headlines

Drunken driving on New Year’s Eve may land you behind bars, warns Commissionerate Police

Pragativadi News Service
Commissionerate Police

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure that the New Year’s Eve passes off peacefully in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police have braced up for the New Year celebrations by announcing that strict action would be taken against drunken driving, rowdy behaviour and mischief mongers on Tuesday.

According to official sources, around 16 platoons of police force including 10 platoons in Bhubaneswar and six platoons in Cuttack would be deployed during the celebrations.

Reportedly, strict watch will be kept on hotels, clubs and other public places while special attention would be given for security of tourists at Nandankanan, Dhauli and other tourist spots in the city.

“Under no circumstances public order, safety and security of citizens would be compromised”, Police Commissioner YB Khurania told reporters in a Press conference here.

Besides, no third party licence would be issued. Owners of hotels, clubs and other institutions have to take necessary permission for hosting any event for celebrations in the twin city.

“We will not issue licences to any outsourcing agencies or any third party. Rather, necessary permissions will be issued only in the name of the owners of concerned hotels this year,” said Khurania.

Khurania further said that usually the Excise Department issues licences for serving liquor. While adequate steps would be taken to put a check on the incidents of rash driving under the influence of alcohol, violators would be taken to task.

He further informed that elaborate measures are being undertaken by police for maintaining law and order during Zero Night celebrations.

