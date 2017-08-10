Drunk driver loses control, School bus skids off road in Angul

Angul: In yet another incident of careless driving, a St Xavier school bus driver lost control over the vehicle following which the bus ran down the road in Angul district.

However, no casualties have been reported yet, but tension prevailed in the area after locals discovered that the driver was in an inebriated condition while driving the school bus.

Earlier on July 24, a DAV school bus came in contact with a live electric wire near Nalco Nagar in the district.

Even though multiple incidents of careless driving are still on the rise, the administration is acting numb without clamping any restriction towards the safety of school goers and to curb the rampant way of driving.