Drug regulator to test Johnson & Johnson baby powder

New Delhi: India’s drug regulator has decided to test Johnson and Johnson (J&J) baby powder following reports of the presence of cancer-causing asbestos in the product.

The decision by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) came after a Reuters report revealed that Johnston and Johnson knew for decades that its baby powder contained asbestos.

The central drug licensing inspectors will draw samples of raw materials used for Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder as well as finished product and start its probe. The samples will be tested at the central drug laboratory.

According to Reuters reports, after studying the company’s documents, it was shocking that from 1971 to 2000, Johnson and Johnson’s raw powder and baby powder were confirmed several times about the presence of asbestos.

The company also pressurized the American regulators to control the amount of asbestos in cosmetic talcum powder, in which it is also very successful.