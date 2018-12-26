Drones spotted over Srimandir, cops begin probe

Puri: Despite strict restrictions imposed by the Odisha Police, two drone cameras were spotted being flown over the Jagannath Temple in Puri district on Wednesday.

According to sources, devotees and locals spotted the two drone cameras hovering over the 12th-century shrine. However, the persons flying the drones were not immediately identified.

On being informed, Singhadwar Police reached the location and registered a case. A probe into the incident has been launched, sources said.

Notably, Odisha Police has enforced the new rules on flying drones introduced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 1.

According to the rules, the users will have to take permission from the local police station to fly Nano Drones. The users are also required to submit a written statement assuring that the drone will not invade the privacy of any person.

Flying drones without the police permission are considered illegal and action will be taken against the owner of the drone.