Dress code mandatory for Indrakeeladri temple in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Indrakeeladri temple has issued dress code for devotees in Andhra Pradesh.

The temple authorities have made wearing of traditional dress mandatory for women.

The temple administration has declared that devotees including women will now have to follow a new dress code which will be soon put in place for getting entry into the temple premises.

The authorities said the dress code will be effective from January 1 onwards.

It will be mandatory for devotees to don traditional attire before offering prayers.

Casuals like bermudas, shorts, mini-skirts, low-waist jeans and short-length T-shirts, middies and sleeveless tops have been banned inside the temple.