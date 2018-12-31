Dress code mandatory for Indrakeeladri temple in Andhra Pradesh

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Dress code mandatory for Indrakeeladri
5

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Indrakeeladri temple has issued dress code for devotees in Andhra Pradesh.

The temple authorities have made wearing of traditional dress mandatory for women.

The temple administration has declared that devotees including women will now have to follow a new dress code which will be soon put in place for getting entry into the temple premises.

Related Posts

1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Sajjan Kumar surrenders before…

Repeating lie will not make it truth: Rajnath Singh

Veteran actor Kader Khan hospitalised in Canada, son…

The authorities said the dress code will be effective from January 1 onwards.

It  will be mandatory for devotees to don traditional attire before offering prayers.

Casuals like bermudas, shorts, mini-skirts, low-waist jeans and short-length T-shirts, middies and sleeveless tops have been banned inside the temple.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.