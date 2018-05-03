Dreaded Maoist gunned down in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Malkangiri: A dreaded Maoist was shot dead by security personnel during an encounter in Chintakonta forest under Sukma district in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh last night.

The deceased red rebel has been identified as Soyam Kama, a member of Konta Area Committee of outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit, was carrying a hefty reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

As per the sources, the gunfight took place late in the night in Kanhaiguda-Chintakonta forest. A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was conducting combing operation in the area when a group of Maoists opened fire at them.

In retaliation, the security personnel returned fire and a bloody gun battle erupted between the two sides in the forest.

Kama’s body was found laying in a pool of blood along with some explosives during search operation after the gun battle.

Police said Kama was involved in over 50 major Maoist ambushes in Chhattisgarh and its neighbouring states.

Security forces have intensified their search in the Chintakonta area following the encounter.