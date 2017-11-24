Dreaded Maoist couple carrying bounty surrenders in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A Maoist couple, carrying a hefty reward of Rs 2 lakh each on their head, surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Friday.

Bijal Kadme and his wife Soni Oyam of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh state surrendered before Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena amid tight security this morning with the intent to return to the normal life.

The surrender of the couple is being seen as a major blow to Maoists in Malkangiri. The couple claimed that the rebels are gradually deviating from their core ideology and meting out atrocities on innocent tribal.

Informing on the arrests Malkangiri SP said the duo would be rehabilitated under government provision.

“Financial assistance to purchase homestead land, construction of house, pursuing studies and vocational training would be provided to the surrendered couple”, said the SP.

Notably, the couple was involved in at least 20 cases in Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and neighbouring Telangana State including murder, tower blast and attack on policemen. Both had joined the Maoist outfit in 2008 and were inducted in Ganglur Local Organizing Squad (LOS) in Chhattisgarh. They had been promoted to 2nd Central Regional Committee (CRC) later on.