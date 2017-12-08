Dreaded Jharkhand criminal Babul Paswan, associate arrested in encounters in Odisha

Bhanjanagar: In a major breakthrough, Odisha Police today arrested a dreaded criminal of Jharkhand and one of his associate Jitendra Nayak in two separate encounters.

The criminal, identified as Bablu Paswan, sustained bullet injuries in his two legs in encounter by Bhanjanagar police.

However, his two aides managed to flee the spot, but hours later, the police succeeded to arrest one of them, identified as Jitendra Naik of Rourkela, near Gajalbadi area under Tarasingh Police Station limits following another encounter.

Jitendra is involved in several crimes including a murder case in Sundergarh district, police said. Meanwhile, a man haunt has been launched to nab the other aide of Bablu Paswan.

Over 40 criminal cases are registered against Paswan and he is also one of the key members of Jharkhand’s PLFI. One pistol, two live bombs and a car has been seized from his possession, informed a police souce.

Speaking to media persons, Ganjam SP Ashis Singh said, the contract killer was hired to kill an under trial prisoner who was to be produced before the court today following which he reached the town with his two other accomplices.

On the basis of intelligence inputs about Paswan and two of his associates, police had beefed up security and put up blockades at several places.

When the police personnel intercepted a vehicle on suspicion near Nidhiapalli area, the miscreants began firing towards police following which the police team retaliated and overpowered the contract killer.

