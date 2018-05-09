Dreaded criminal Seikh Lala injured in Police encounter

Kendrapara: Dreaded criminal Seikh Lala who was wanted in several cases was arrested by the Kendrapara police following an encounter near Anlabanka under Sadar Police limits in the district on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of Sadar police raided Anlabanka area with a special squad. Sensing trouble, Lala opened fire on police who retaliated and Lala sustained bullet injuries on his right leg.

He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where doctors referred him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after preliminary treatment.

Sources said more than 15 cases were pending against Lala in police stations of Jajpur, Kendrapara and other districts in the State.