Dreaded criminal Hari Mental, aide Lipu arrested after police encounter

Bhubaneswar: Cracking a major whip, Commissionerate Police today arrested dreaded criminal Harihar Samal (29) alias Hari Mental and his aide Susant Sahoo (28) alias Lipu after an exchange of fire at Balianta on the outskirts of the city. Police have seized two country-made pistols and live ammunition from their possession.

According to reports, the duo was initially admitted to a city-based hospital after sustaining bullet injuries on their legs. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

“Both Hari Mental and Lipu have long criminal track records and many cases against the duo are pending in various police stations including in Jagatsinghpur district”, said Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi.