Dreaded criminal arrested after exchange of fire with police in Cuttack

Cuttack: Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested dreaded criminal Tapan Nayak after an exchange of fire in Cuttack late night on Friday.

Tapan, a resident of Jobra Nadikula Sahi, was allegedly involved in a series of crimes in the city, informed police.

Acting over intelligence input, police raided a spot on bank of Mahanadi river near Biswaguru Law College at around 12:30 am yesterday. However, to resist his arrest, Tapan opened fire at the police personnel following which police had an exchange of fire with the criminal.

Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh informed that a police official has also been injured during the firing while Tapan sustained a bullet injury on his left thigh, following which he has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

A dozen of cases are pending against Tapan at Malgodown and Jagatpur police limits and his involvement in major crimes is under investigation, added the DCP.