DRDA Project Dir shifted

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Tuesday have shifted District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Cuttack, Project Director Trilochan Pradhan and appointed him as the Joint Secretary in the Board of Revenue as per directions of the State Election Commission (SEC).

Pradhan was found working engaged in the election process which was against the provision of the panchayat rules. The rules state that any official engaged in the election process cannot serve in his native place.

The SEC earlier on May 20 of last year had asked the state government to transfer officials out of their home districts before they were assigned to the panchayat election process.