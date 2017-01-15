Drastic decline of winged guests in Bhitarkanika

Kendrapara : The world famous Bhitarkanika National Park saw a drastic decline of birds this year, the authorities informed after a one day avian head counting programme.

As per reports, about 76,268 birds including 109 migratory species have nested in the national park this year. While last year the bird count stood at 1, 06,356 this year the population of the winged beauties has a sharp decline by a margin of 30,000 odd.

The mid-winter arrival of the feathered guests this year as found from the annual census showed to be the lowest in last three years, the authorities said.

As many as 16 teams of the wildlife division, activists, and experts were engaged in the bird counting. Some notable birds like Open billed stork, Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Little Egret, Purple Heron, Night Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret, Grey-backed Shrike, Ruddy kingfisher, Red-necked Phalarrope, Western Reef Egret, Oriental Honey Buzzard, Blue-Winged Leafbird, Great Thick-knee, Great Knot, Tawny Pipit and Goliath Heron were spotted in the park.

Mostly geese and ducks proliferated in the park accounting for about 43,465 counts.