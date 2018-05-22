Draft air passenger charter proposes full refund, compensation for flight delays

New Delhi: In a bid to improve passenger experience in the country, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday unveiled a draft air passenger charter.

The draft charter has been placed in the public domain for eliciting comments/suggestions before notifying them.

According to the charter, domestic air passengers will soon be able to avail of full refunds and additional compensation for flight delays/cancellations.

If a domestic airline cancels a flight or delays it for more than four hours, the passenger will be eligible for a full refund.

If a passenger cancels the air ticket within 24 hours of booking it, and if the provided travel is to take place after 96 hours, then the passenger will be able to cancel the ticket without any charge.

The charter also specifies that cancellation charges should not be more than the sum of the basic fare and fuel surcharge.

However, the new compensation structure will apply only if it is found that the flight delay or cancellation was caused by the airline concerned.

The new norms are expected to be notified by July 15 after public comments on the draft charter have been sought by the Ministry of Civil Aviation within a month.