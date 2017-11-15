Headlines

Dr Achyuta Samanta receives National Award for Child Welfare

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Achyuta Samanta

New Delhi: Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) received the National Award for Child Welfare-2017 on occasion of Children’s Day here on Tuesday.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave away the award to Dr. Samanta for his outstanding performance in the field of tribal child development and welfare.

Notably, KISS is a fully free, fully residential home for 27000 poorest of the poor indigenous children who are provided holistic education from Kindergarten to Post Graduation along with lodging, boarding, health care facilities besides vocational, life skill empowerment.

Apart from Dr. Samanta, the two other great personalities who were conferred with the award are Mahesh Jadhav and Anand Kumar.

The President of India also gave the National Child Awards-2017 in the presence of Minister of State for Women & Child Development, Dr. Virendra Kumar. The National Child Awards 2017 are given to celebrate the exceptional achievements of children; as well as to individuals and institutions who work for child welfare.

This year, the President honoured 16 children, out of which one child was given a gold medal and 15 children were given silver medals. The National Award for Child Welfare was conferred on 3 individuals and 5 institutions. The Rajiv Gandhi Manav Seva Award was conferred on 3 individuals.

National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement

The National Child Awards for Exceptional Achievement are given to recognize children with exceptional abilities in fields such as academics, culture, arts, sports, music etc.  Children in the age group of 5-18 years are eligible for the award. The child with the most outstanding achievement is honoured with a cash prize of Rs.20,000/-, a certificate/citation and a Gold Medal. Fifteen children are being honoured with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-, a certificate/citation and a Silver Medal each for this year. The gold and silver awardees are also given book voucher of Rs. 10,000/- and Rs.3,000/- respectively since 2015. The awards for the year 2017 were given to the following 16 children:-

The awards for the year 2017 were given to the following 16 children

Name                                                State                                      District                           Field                   Medal

Master Akash Manoj                       Tamil Nadu                              Krishnagiri                     Innovation           Gold

Master Shahil Dey                           Assam                                      Kamrup                         Sports (Chess)      Silver

Master Shresth Agrawal                  Chattisgarh                              Raipur                            Innovation           Silver

Master Nishant Abhangi                 Gujarat                                     Rajkot                            Academics           Silver

Master Jaysheel Buddhadeo           Haryana                                    Gurgaon                        Music                   Silver

Kumari Zaira Wasim                       Jammu and Kashmir                 Jammu                           Art                        Silver

Kumari  Nikhiya Shamsher              Karnataka                                 Bengaluru                      Social Service       Silver

Master Swasthik Padma                  Karnataka                                 Dakshina Kannada          Innovation          Silver

Master Floyd Emmanuel Libera       Kerala                                       Ernakulam                      Music                   Silver

Master Rishabh Garg                       Madhya Pradesh                      Bhopal                            Innovation           Silver

Master Jaisal Shah                            Maharashtra                            Mumbai City                  Sports(Chess)       Silver

Kumari Labdhi Surana                      Rajasthan                                 Udaipur                  Sports(Roller Skating)   Silver

Master Krishna Pandit                       Uttar Pradesh               Gautam Buddh Nagar                 Innovation           Silver

Kumari Saniya Subash      Andaman and Nicobar Island      South Andaman               Sports(Martial Art)          Silver

Master Aryan Chopra                         Delhi                             West Delhi District.             Sports(Chess)             Silver

Kumari Kashish                                    Delhi                              Central Delhi                           Theatre                Silver

National Award for Child Welfare (Individuals & Institutions)

These awards are given to deserving institutions and individuals for their outstanding performance in the field of child development and welfare. The awards were started with a view to recognize such voluntary action. The awards carry a cash prize of Rupees Three Lakh and a citation for each institution and Rupees One Lakh and a citation for each individual. So far 157 institutions and 103 individuals have been honoured with this prestigious award. The following are this year’s awardees:

Individuals

S.No                    Name                    State                  District

1              Sh. Anand Kumar             Bihar                    Patna

2              Sh Mahesh Jadhav          Karnataka            Belagavi

3              Sh Achyuta Samanta       Orissa                   Bhubaneswar

Institution

S.No                                             Name                                             State                  District

1              Innovative Mid Brain Optimization Institute Pvt Ltd          Delhi      North-West District.

2              Society for Tribal & Rural Developments                          Karnataka            Chamarajanagar.

3              Akshaya Patra Foundation                                                 Karnataka            Bangaluru

4              Aarambh India Initiative                                                     Maharashtra        Mumbai

5              Nirvan – A Social Welfare Organization                             Uttar Pradesh       Lucknow

Rajiv Gandhi Manav Seva Award

In this category, individuals are recognized for their outstanding contribution towards service for children, including children with disabilities. The criterion for selection is the quality of work performed by the individual for the cause of children. Voluntary action has a special place in the nation’s effort for promoting the wellbeing of children and this award seeks to grant recognition for individual excellence in such voluntary services.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh, a silver plate and a citation. A National Selection Committee chaired by the Minister of Women and Child Development selects the recipients out of the nominations recommended by State Governments/Union Territory Administrations and experts in this area. The following are this year’s awardees:

S.No                          Name                                        State               District

1              Sh. Shantilal Gulabchand Muttha              Maharashtra      Pune

2              Mr. Chezhian Ramu                                  Tamil Nadu         Tiruvannamalai

3              Ms. Shobha Vidyarthi                                Uttarakhand         Nainital

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

stripped naked stripped naked
2.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.6K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex sex
1.5K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top