Dr Achyuta Samanta receives National Award for Child Welfare

New Delhi: Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) received the National Award for Child Welfare-2017 on occasion of Children’s Day here on Tuesday.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave away the award to Dr. Samanta for his outstanding performance in the field of tribal child development and welfare.

Notably, KISS is a fully free, fully residential home for 27000 poorest of the poor indigenous children who are provided holistic education from Kindergarten to Post Graduation along with lodging, boarding, health care facilities besides vocational, life skill empowerment.

Apart from Dr. Samanta, the two other great personalities who were conferred with the award are Mahesh Jadhav and Anand Kumar.

The President of India also gave the National Child Awards-2017 in the presence of Minister of State for Women & Child Development, Dr. Virendra Kumar. The National Child Awards 2017 are given to celebrate the exceptional achievements of children; as well as to individuals and institutions who work for child welfare.

This year, the President honoured 16 children, out of which one child was given a gold medal and 15 children were given silver medals. The National Award for Child Welfare was conferred on 3 individuals and 5 institutions. The Rajiv Gandhi Manav Seva Award was conferred on 3 individuals.

National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement

The National Child Awards for Exceptional Achievement are given to recognize children with exceptional abilities in fields such as academics, culture, arts, sports, music etc. Children in the age group of 5-18 years are eligible for the award. The child with the most outstanding achievement is honoured with a cash prize of Rs.20,000/-, a certificate/citation and a Gold Medal. Fifteen children are being honoured with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/-, a certificate/citation and a Silver Medal each for this year. The gold and silver awardees are also given book voucher of Rs. 10,000/- and Rs.3,000/- respectively since 2015. The awards for the year 2017 were given to the following 16 children:-

The awards for the year 2017 were given to the following 16 children

Name State District Field Medal

Master Akash Manoj Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri Innovation Gold

Master Shahil Dey Assam Kamrup Sports (Chess) Silver

Master Shresth Agrawal Chattisgarh Raipur Innovation Silver

Master Nishant Abhangi Gujarat Rajkot Academics Silver

Master Jaysheel Buddhadeo Haryana Gurgaon Music Silver

Kumari Zaira Wasim Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Art Silver

Kumari Nikhiya Shamsher Karnataka Bengaluru Social Service Silver

Master Swasthik Padma Karnataka Dakshina Kannada Innovation Silver

Master Floyd Emmanuel Libera Kerala Ernakulam Music Silver

Master Rishabh Garg Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Innovation Silver

Master Jaisal Shah Maharashtra Mumbai City Sports(Chess) Silver

Kumari Labdhi Surana Rajasthan Udaipur Sports(Roller Skating) Silver

Master Krishna Pandit Uttar Pradesh Gautam Buddh Nagar Innovation Silver

Kumari Saniya Subash Andaman and Nicobar Island South Andaman Sports(Martial Art) Silver

Master Aryan Chopra Delhi West Delhi District. Sports(Chess) Silver

Kumari Kashish Delhi Central Delhi Theatre Silver

National Award for Child Welfare (Individuals & Institutions)

These awards are given to deserving institutions and individuals for their outstanding performance in the field of child development and welfare. The awards were started with a view to recognize such voluntary action. The awards carry a cash prize of Rupees Three Lakh and a citation for each institution and Rupees One Lakh and a citation for each individual. So far 157 institutions and 103 individuals have been honoured with this prestigious award. The following are this year’s awardees:

Individuals

S.No Name State District

1 Sh. Anand Kumar Bihar Patna

2 Sh Mahesh Jadhav Karnataka Belagavi

3 Sh Achyuta Samanta Orissa Bhubaneswar

Institution

S.No Name State District

1 Innovative Mid Brain Optimization Institute Pvt Ltd Delhi North-West District.

2 Society for Tribal & Rural Developments Karnataka Chamarajanagar.

3 Akshaya Patra Foundation Karnataka Bangaluru

4 Aarambh India Initiative Maharashtra Mumbai

5 Nirvan – A Social Welfare Organization Uttar Pradesh Lucknow

Rajiv Gandhi Manav Seva Award

In this category, individuals are recognized for their outstanding contribution towards service for children, including children with disabilities. The criterion for selection is the quality of work performed by the individual for the cause of children. Voluntary action has a special place in the nation’s effort for promoting the wellbeing of children and this award seeks to grant recognition for individual excellence in such voluntary services.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh, a silver plate and a citation. A National Selection Committee chaired by the Minister of Women and Child Development selects the recipients out of the nominations recommended by State Governments/Union Territory Administrations and experts in this area. The following are this year’s awardees:

S.No Name State District

1 Sh. Shantilal Gulabchand Muttha Maharashtra Pune

2 Mr. Chezhian Ramu Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai

3 Ms. Shobha Vidyarthi Uttarakhand Nainital