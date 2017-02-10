Crime

Double murder at Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an incident, locals at Gengutipalli chhak in Sambalpur district have beaten up a youth to death on Thursday. The youth was identified as Chintu Munda (aged 28 years).

As per sources, Chintu had attacked and killed an elderly person named Munuku Oram in the district. Oram was admitted to the Burla hospital in critical condition. However, doctors declared him dead at the hospital.

Being angry on the incident,  Tinchu was beaten to death by the irate locals. As per police sources, Tinchu was recently released from jail.

However, the post mortem of both the dead bodies would be conducted on Friday. The police being not ascertained of the particular reason behind the arrested, no such person involved in the incident has been arrested.

Police said, the investigation into the matter would be made after the receipt of the post mortem report.

