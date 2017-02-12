Headlines

Double amputee Gota Satish completes record breaking India tour on bike

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
gota satish kumar

Rayagada: Gota Satish Kumar a double amputee from Odisha’s Rayagada made a record breaking solo motor cycle tour of India creating a historic feat and pride for his country and state.

The 36 year old has travelled about 50,000 km on his 350 cc Royal Enfield in a span of 165 days to cover all the 29 states five union territories. In doing so he broke the previous world record of 38,000 km of bike tour attempted by any person.

Satish embarked on a journey from his home town on September 2 to attempt for both Guinness and Limca Records.

Being an MBA graduate he lost both his legs during a horrible train accident during his stay at Vishakhapatnam 12 years ago. He had to undergo double amputation and after several months of depression he bounced back with more positive attitude and mental strength than ever before.

Using prosthetic he has set out himself ever since with one ambition on his mind to make record breaking journeys across the country and globe. He also looks to conquer the Mount Everest.

