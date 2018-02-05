Headlines

Door of religious place set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kasganj

Lucknow: A door of a religious place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district was set ablaze by some people on Monday in an attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in the area singed by violence, police said.

The incident occurred near Sabzi Mandi, a police officer said.

Senior district and police officials led by District Magistrate RP Singh and Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava rushed to the mosque in Ganjdundwara and pacified the angry residents.

Violence had erupted in the district on Republic Day during the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after which one person was killed and many injured.

Shops in the area have been closed and police patrolling has been increased, an official said.

Senior officials said they were monitoring the situation but added that there was no violence. “The situation is being closely monitored. The district administration is on the spot.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
3.7K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
925
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
829
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top