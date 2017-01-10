Don’t participate in polls, Maoists threat public in M’giri

Malkangiri: Even as the CRPF IGP of Odisha Sector Kamal Kant visited Bolangir to inspect Maoist situation in the district the red ultras have issued death threats in several places of Malkangiri here on Tuesday asking public to refrain from upcoming panchayat polls.

As per sources, Maoist posters were found in Kudumuluguma which warned of dire consequences for public who look to participate in the polls.

Through the poster the CPI(M) Malkangiri Divisional Committee has warned the local tribals to deter themselves from applying for candidature not cast vote during the coming panchayat elections for Sarpanch, Panchayat Samiti, Ward member and Zilla parishad member posts.

People who contest for elections would be put to death in people’s court and those who cast votes, their thumb would be cut off, the poster noted. Besides, the Maoists also warned to stop all developmental works in blocks and panchayats.

Meanwhile, CRPF IGP Odisha Sector Kamal Kant visited Bolangir to review the Maoist situation in the district. Briefing to media persons he said CRPF battalion in the district has strategic advantage to counter extremism threat.

Notably, with increasing red threats the state government initiated shifting of the CRPF battalion from Baripada to Bolangir last year on May.