Don’t need any advice; Sam Pitroda hits back Odisha BJP

Bhubaneswar: Technical Advisor to the Odisha Government Sam Pitroda today hit back at Odisha unit of BJP that recently demanded for his removal in wake of the WannaCry ransomware threat.

“I am now 75 with 50 years of work experience. I don’t need any advice from the Odisha unit BJP on what and how to execute”, Pitroda said in a series of tweets.

While responding to BJP’s allegation regarding an “unholy nexus” between BJD and Congress, Pitroda who played an important role in transformation of India’s telecom sector said this.

Samir Mohanty, vice-president of BJP’s state unit had recently alleged that Pitroda was involved in National Herald case and he must be ousted from the technical advisor post.

Earlier, BJP Spokesperson Sajjan Sharma had alleged that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appointed Pitroda in a Cabinet Minister’s rank due to an internal tie-up between BJD and Congress. Sharma had also questioned Pitroda’s absence when WannaCry attack affected several computer database systems in the State.

Regarding WannaCry, Pitroda’s tweet said: “I have little to add. Cyber security related issue are serious matter world over and need domain experts.” “To educate yourself @BJPOdisha, I recommend that you read my recent Biography- Dreaming Big: My Journey 2 Connect India,” Pitroda tweeted.