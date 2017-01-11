‘Don’t know where and how he is’, says BSF Jawan’s wife

New Delhi: After BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video on social media regarding the poor conditions and food provided to them during duty along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, his family, on Wednesday, reiterated his charges and said what he showed was the truth.

His wife Sharmila rubbished BSF’s claims, which termed him mentally unstable, and questioned that why he was sent to the border if he was mentally unfit. Tej Bahadur’s son Rohit, also supported his father’s demand for good food and expressed his inclination towards investigation of the matter.

On the other hand, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, she also claimed that her family has not able to contact with him since Monday and that they do not know where he is or in what conditions. She urged the government to investigate the matter