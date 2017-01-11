Headlines

‘Don’t know where and how he is’, says BSF Jawan’s wife

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
wife

New Delhi: After BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video on social media regarding the poor conditions and food provided to them during duty along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, his family, on Wednesday, reiterated his charges and said what he showed was the truth.

His wife Sharmila rubbished BSF’s claims, which termed him mentally unstable, and questioned that why he was sent to the border if he was mentally unfit. Tej Bahadur’s son Rohit, also supported his father’s demand for good food and expressed his inclination towards investigation of the matter.

On the other hand, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, she also claimed that her family has not able to contact with him since Monday and that they do not know where he is or in what conditions. She urged the government to investigate the matter

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

RSP RSP
3.7K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
2.9K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.6K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
naveen to meet president naveen to meet president
2.3K
Headlines

President invites Naveen
sarathi sarathi
1.8K
Crime

SC defers hearing on Sarathi Baba
To Top