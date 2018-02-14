We don’t communalise our martyrs: Army criticizes Owaisi’s controversial remark

New Delhi: A day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi issued a controversial remark linking Sunjuwan terror attack martyrs with religion, the Army on Wednesday criticized those communalizing the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers.

Speaking at press conference, Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu, GOC Northern Command, without taking Owaisi’s name, said those who make such statements perhaps don’t know about the Army. “We don’t communalise martyrs, those making statements don’t know the Army well,” he said.

Raising concerns over young men turning to terrorism, the top Army commander said identifying the terror leadership and eliminating them continues to be on top of the force’s agenda as far as tacking the menace of terrorism is concerned.

“The enemy is frustrated and is trying to strike softer targets, when they fail at borders they attack on camps. Yes, youth joining terror groups is a concern, we need to address this trend. In 2017, we focused on leadership and eliminated it,” Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu said.

“All three groups – Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) are hands in glove whether it is in the Valley or elsewhere. There’s no differentiation, they keep jumping from one Tanzim to other. Anyone who picks up an arm and is against the state, is a terrorist and we’ll deal with him,” he added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had on Tuesday (February 13) slammed those who question the patriotism of Muslims as he referred to five Armymen from Kashmir who laid down their lives fighting Pakistani terrorists at Sunjuwan in Jammu.