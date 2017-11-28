Donkeys jailed for 4 days in Uttar Pradesh for eating expensive plants

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, the Uttar Pradesh police detained a herd of donkeys in Jalaun district of the state last week. The donkeys were apprehended from Urai district jail.
The police said that the donkeys were detained for destroying plants outside the jail. The donkeys were released on Monday after four days of detention. Donkeys apparently ate and destroyed plants recently bought for Rs 5 lakh.
The eight donkeys were detained on November 24, following which the owners made a frantic search for the animals. Someone informed the owner, identified as Kamlesh, about the donkeys having been detained by police.