Latest News Update

Donkeys jailed for 4 days in Uttar Pradesh for eating expensive plants

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
donkeys

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, the Uttar Pradesh police detained a herd of donkeys in Jalaun district of the state last week. The donkeys were apprehended from Urai district jail.

The police said that the donkeys were detained for destroying plants outside the jail. The donkeys were released on Monday after four days of detention. Donkeys apparently ate and destroyed plants recently bought for Rs 5 lakh.

The eight donkeys were detained on November 24, following which the owners made a frantic search for the animals. Someone informed the owner, identified as Kamlesh, about the donkeys having been detained by police.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.6K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.9K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
Odia song Odia song
1.4K
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Ranu Lo Ranu’ new Odia song by Papu Pom Pom and Asima Panda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top