Donald Trump suspends Refugee entry

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday to suspend admission of all refugees for 120 days while a new system is put in place to tighten vetting for those from predominantly Muslim countries and give preference to religious minorities.

Trump said that the goal is to screen out “radical Islamic terrorists” and that priority for admission would be given to Christians.

Trump declared it at the Pentagon, after signing an order entitled: “Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States.”

In addition, it specifically bars Syrian refugees from the United States indefinitely, or until the president himself decides that they no longer pose a threat.

Meanwhile, no visas will be issued for 90 days to migrants or visitors from seven mainly-Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

During the suspensions of the refugee and visa programs, new rules will be devised for what Trump as called the “extreme vetting” of applicants’ backgrounds.