Ganjam: Carcass of a dolphin was found floating in Chilika Lake near Dholkuda under Arkhakuda police limits in Ganjam district on Friday.

The locals spotted the dolphin floating in the lake and informed the same to the forest department officials, who reached the spot and seized the carcass for an autopsy.

The forest officials have also launched a probe to ascertain the actual cause behind the death of the dolphin, sources said.