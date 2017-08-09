Doklam standoff: Countdown to a military conflict has begun, says Chinese media

New Delhi: A Chinese daily has said that the countdown for a military conflict has begun. A senior Chinese official said if the Indians do not leave Doklam, then they could enter Uttarakhand and Kashmir, according to media report.
An editorial in the state-run China Daily today warned India that the “clock is ticking away” and “India will only have itself to blame” if it does not withdraw its soldiers from the Doklam plateau which has hosted a military confrontation between the two countries since the middle of June.
Wang Wenli, a top official with China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said , “Even if there is only one Indian soldier, even for a day it is still a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.” She said, “It is impossible to have a dialogue with India at this time. Our people will think our government is incompetent.”
“I can only say that for the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) and for the Chinese government, we have the determination. So, if the Indian side decides to go down the wrong path or still have illusions about this incident, then we have the right to use any act that is in line with the international law to protect our rights.”