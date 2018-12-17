Doctor’s wife found dead under mysterious circumstances in Puri

Puri: A railway doctor’s wife was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his official quarters in Puri on Monday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Sahu’s wife Sujata Sahu.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

Prima facie, it is suspected that some unidentified miscreants have murdered Sujata.

Although the exact cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, a probe has been launched to nab the culprits, sources in the police said.

 

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

