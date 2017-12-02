Doctors remove 72 coins from man’s stomach in Maharashtra

Nashik: In a bizarre incident, a 50-year-old tribal from Maharashtra’s Palghar district has been successfully operated upon on Thursday by doctors to remove 72 coins from stomach that the man had swallowed over a long period due to certain mental illness.
The man Krishna Somalya Sambar is a resident of Thoratpada in Talasari taluka of Palghar.
He is suffering from a gastrointestinal disorder- and ‘pica’- a compulsive disorder of eating non-nutritional substances- for the past 20 years. This made him a habitual eater of iron and metal coins. Some got flushed out of his system in the natural course of excretion but others remained, the doctor said.
The doctor added that the endoscopic surgery lasted for three and a half hours and that Sambar’s condition was now improving. He would soon be discharged from hospital, sources said.