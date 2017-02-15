Doctor murdered, son critical

Rourkela: Two persons were arrested for hacking a veterinary doctor to death in Rourkela on Monday night.

Notably, six unidentified persons barged in the official quarters of the medical professional named Balakrushna Majhi (62) and attacked him and his son Dinabandhu (22) at around 7:30 pm.

In the attack, both the victims were critically injured and were rushed to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) where the doctor declared dead on arrival. The youth is undergoing treatment.

After getting information, the Biramitrapur police reached the spot and began investigation into the incident.

They apprehended and arrested two persons who are identified as Mohammad Sabir and Aravind Sahoo in this regard. An amount of Rs. 35,000 and an expensive mobile phone were seized from them.

However, the police is interrogating the duo for further information.