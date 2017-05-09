Doctor demanding bribe for delivery of Bonda woman in Malkangiri suspended

Malkangiri: A doctor who demanded bribe of Rs 5000 for delivery of a Bonda woman has been suspended after the allegation was brought by the woman’s husband. The CDMO had directed probe into the matter.

The incident has been brought to notice in Malkangiri medical where a pregnant woman Adibari Namni of Dantapada village in Bonda Ghati, Khairput block was brought for delivery to the hospital by her husband Guru Sisa. He had first taken her to Khairput medical but since her condition was serious she was taken to the district headquarter hospital. Here a doctor named Nirmal Nayak insisted or a C-section to be done and even operated the woman.

After the operation, the woman had twin babies. But the doctor had demanded Rs 5,000 to her husband. Guru Sisa had given him whatever amount he had but the doctor was not happy and warned Guru to give him the remaining amount. Meanwhile, his brother Sumit reached to see the babies. The doctor snatched away his scholarship money that Sumit had kept in his pocket.

Later, Sumit submitted a written allegation to the CDMO who then directed a probe to the ADMO. The doctor has been finally suspended.