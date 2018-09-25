PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿

Most Popular

trains trains
1.9K
Headlines

Know the trains cancelled, diverted in Odisha
Abhijit Iyer Abhijit Iyer
1.7K
Headlines

No Response Needed To An Entitled, Self-Important Gasbag
Abhijit Iyer Mitra Abhijit Iyer Mitra
1.0K
Headlines

Baijayant’s friend Iyer terms Odias as ‘purchased presstitutes’, ‘paid outragers’
To Top