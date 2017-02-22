DMK observes hunger strike against trust vote

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s DMK party under the leadership of working President MK Stalin is holding a day-long hunger strike on Wednesday to protest against Chief Minister Palaniswami’s trust vote.

DMK has alleged that the trust vote which conducted on Feb 18 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly was “undemocratic and unconstitutional”

Party working president and leader of the opposition MK Stalin was leading the hunger strike on the Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai ground in Trichy. Around 3,000 people were participating in the fast.

Notably, on Saturday, Palaniswami won the vote of confidence with the support of 122 MLAs. While rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam got 11 votes.