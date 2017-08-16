PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

DMK chief M Karunanidhi hospitalised, likely to be discharged today

DMK chief

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi was on Wednesday admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet to undergo a minor procedure, sources said.

Doctors treating the 94-year-old former chief minister said that it was a minor procedure and his condition was stable. A press release issued by the hospital executive director Dr S Aravindan said he will be discharged from the hospital later today, as per sources.

In December, when the nonagenarian was admitted to the hospital for breathing difficulties, he underwent tracheostomy, a procedure where a hole is made in the windpipe to remove fluid congestions caused by a bacterial infection and administer oxygen.

