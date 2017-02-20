DMK challenges Tamil Nadu trust vote in Madras High Court

Chennai: Two days after Tamil Nadu assembly expressed confidence in the Edappadi K Palaniswami government amidst ruckus created by the DMK after Speaker P Dhanapal refused secret ballot, the party on Monday challenged the issue to the Madras High Court.

The party’s request to cancel the vote is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Palaniswami won the vote of confidence with the support of 122 MLAs. While rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam got 11 votes.

DMK lawmakers have said that the trust vote is illegal because it was introduced twice – once in the morning and again after two adjournments in the house.